Rashmika Wraps Ranabaali Shoot in Pregnant Jayamma Look

Rashmika Mandanna has completed shooting for her part in the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali. The actress plays the character Jayamma and has now wrapped up her portions in the film.

A farewell video from the sets has given fans a glimpse of Rashmika in her character's look. She is seen in a rustic appearance, and her pregnant look has attracted attention online. The new glimpse has also increased curiosity about Jayamma's role and her importance in the story.

Rashmika received a warm farewell from the film's team after completing her shoot. Vijay Deverakonda, who is playing the lead role, was also present on the sets. The couple's emotional moment has become a talking point among fans.

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo is also part of the cast. The film is set against a historical backdrop and is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16, 2026.

The recently released teaser has already created interest in the film, particularly Vijay's intense warrior look and the film's period setting. Rashmika's brief appearance as Jayamma has also left fans curious about what her character brings to the story.