Jagan's Ultimatum to Chandrababu Over Aqua Feed Prices

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued an ultimatum to the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, demanding that the recently increased aqua feed prices be reduced by the end of this month. He warned that if the government fails to act, the party will launch an agitation on behalf of aqua farmers on July 1 or 2. Jagan also stated that he would personally join and support the farmers' protest.

On Tuesday, aqua farmers met Jagan at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli and briefed him on the difficulties they have been facing under the coalition government's administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagan said that both farmers and aqua farmers in the state are facing severe hardships. He recalled that during his tenure, his government implemented several initiatives aimed at improving their livelihoods.

“We introduced the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as part of a system designed to support farmers at every step. More than 10,000 RBKs were established across the state. To assist aqua farmers, we set up 35 integrated aqua laboratories and appointed fisheries assistants in 782 RBKs.

We also enacted the APSADA Act and made the Chief Minister its chairman. This ensured that syndicates had no room to exploit farmers and helped prevent financial losses. Our government provided electricity to aqua farmers at a subsidized rate of ₹1.50 per unit, exactly as promised in our manifesto. I proudly say that only our government delivered on this commitment. Over 57 months, we spent ₹3,306 crore on electricity subsidies for aqua farmers.

Between 2014 and 2019, Chandrababu Naidu charged ₹3.82 per unit of electricity. During my statewide padayatra, he issued a government order in the final six months promising power at ₹2 per unit, but there was no sincerity behind it. In fact, our government eventually cleared ₹340 crore in pending dues that his administration had left behind. It was because of our genuine commitment that the aqua sector was able to strengthen and grow.

During Chandrababu’s tenure in 2018–19, shrimp and fish production stood at 3.8 million tonnes. By 2022–23, under our government, it increased significantly to 5.1 million tonnes. The state also received the Best Marine State Award twice, in 2021–22 and 2022–23. Whenever feed companies attempted to increase prices, we intervened and compelled them to withdraw the hikes on three separate occasions.

Aqua exports, which stood at 261,000 tonnes worth ₹13,855 crore in 2018–19, increased to 328,000 tonnes worth ₹19,847 crore in 2022–23. This is clear evidence of our government's commitment to the sector. Through the Fisheries University, we created a system to train experts in aquaculture and even commenced academic programs. However, the Chandrababu government failed to complete the remaining works.”

Jagan further alleged that aqua feed companies, seed suppliers, and processing units are largely owned by individuals sympathetic to Chandrababu Naidu. He accused them of operating as a syndicate and reducing prices when farmers are ready to harvest their produce.

“Feed prices were increased by ₹4 per kilogram in February. In June, they were raised again by another ₹10–12 per kilogram. This government must be taught a lesson for allowing such exploitation,” Jagan asserted.