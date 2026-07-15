School Holiday on July 16: Check State-Wise Updates

Many students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Thursday, July 16, 2026, due to the Rath Yatra festival. While the festival is celebrated in several parts of the country, the school holiday will not be applicable across India.

The decision to declare a holiday will be taken by individual state governments, district administrations and education departments based on local celebrations and official notifications.

States Where Schools May Get a Holiday

Schools are expected to remain closed in states and regions where Rath Yatra is celebrated as a major festival. These include:

Odisha

Gujarat

Jharkhand

West Bengal

Parts of Manipur

Other districts where local authorities declare a Rath Yatra holiday

The final decision will depend on official government orders issued in each state or district.

Holiday Will Differ from State to State

The July 16 school holiday is not a nationwide holiday. Government schools, private schools, aided institutions, CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated schools will follow the holiday calendar approved by their respective education authorities.

Some schools may remain open if no official holiday is announced in their state or district.

Students Should Check Official Notices

Parents and students are advised to verify the holiday status through their school's official communication or the state education department before making any plans.

Officials have also urged people not to rely on unverified social media posts or rumours regarding school holidays. Schools will follow only the notifications issued by the concerned authorities.

Until an official announcement is made, students should assume that classes will continue as scheduled.

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