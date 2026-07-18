School Holiday on July 29 for Guru Purnima?

Guru Purnima will be celebrated across India on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, and many students and parents are checking whether schools will remain closed on the occasion. As of now, there is no official announcement from the Central Government declaring a nationwide school holiday for Guru Purnima.

While the festival is widely observed in many parts of the country, school holidays will depend on decisions taken by individual state governments and local authorities. Some schools may remain open, while others could declare a holiday based on regional customs and administrative orders.

Is There a School Holiday on July 29?

At present, schools across India are not scheduled to close nationwide on July 29. There is no central notification making Guru Purnima a compulsory holiday for educational institutions.

Students should note that holiday decisions will vary from one state to another.

Which States Could Announce a Holiday?

Some states where Guru Purnima is traditionally celebrated may announce a local school holiday if the respective governments or district administrations issue official orders. These include:

Uttar Pradesh

Bihar

Gujarat

Madhya Pradesh

Uttarakhand

In a few districts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, schools may also remain closed if local authorities or school managements decide to observe the festival.

Wait for Official Confirmation

The final decision on school holidays will be taken by the concerned State Education Departments, district administrations, or individual schools. Until an official notification is released, students and parents should not rely on social media posts or unofficial reports.

Those looking for accurate information should regularly check updates from their school, the State Education Department, or the local district administration.

For now, July 29, 2026, is not a nationwide school holiday, and any closures will depend entirely on local government announcements.

Also read: Will The Odyssey Affect Lenin Weekend Box Office?