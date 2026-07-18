NEET UG 2026: Check the Top 10 Medical Colleges in India
The NEET UG 2026 results have been announced, and many students are now preparing for the counselling process. One of the biggest decisions after qualifying NEET is choosing the right medical college. India has several prestigious medical institutions that are known for excellent education, experienced faculty, advanced hospitals, and strong research facilities.
Based on the latest national rankings, here are the Top 10 Medical Colleges in India that many NEET aspirants dream of joining:
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore
- Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow
- Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
- National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru
- King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi
- Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal
These colleges are known for their quality education, experienced professors, modern infrastructure, clinical training, and excellent placement opportunities. Every year, thousands of students compete for a limited number of seats in these top institutions, making admission highly competitive.
Students who have qualified in NEET UG 2026 should carefully check the previous years' cut-offs, counselling schedules, seat availability, and eligibility criteria before filling in their college choices. Selecting the right college can play an important role in building a successful medical career.