NEET UG 2026: Check the Top 10 Medical Colleges in India

The NEET UG 2026 results have been announced, and many students are now preparing for the counselling process. One of the biggest decisions after qualifying NEET is choosing the right medical college. India has several prestigious medical institutions that are known for excellent education, experienced faculty, advanced hospitals, and strong research facilities.

Based on the latest national rankings, here are the Top 10 Medical Colleges in India that many NEET aspirants dream of joining:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru

King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kochi

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

These colleges are known for their quality education, experienced professors, modern infrastructure, clinical training, and excellent placement opportunities. Every year, thousands of students compete for a limited number of seats in these top institutions, making admission highly competitive.

Students who have qualified in NEET UG 2026 should carefully check the previous years' cut-offs, counselling schedules, seat availability, and eligibility criteria before filling in their college choices. Selecting the right college can play an important role in building a successful medical career.