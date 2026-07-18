July 20–26 Bank Holiday List 2026

If you are planning to visit your bank next week, it is a good idea to check the RBI bank holiday calendar in advance. During the week from July 20 to July 26, 2026, bank branches will remain closed on three different days due to a regional festival and the regular weekend holidays.

Although bank branches will not operate on certain dates, customers can continue using online banking services without any interruption.

Bank Holidays Next Week

According to the Reserve Bank of India's holiday schedule, banks will remain closed on the following dates:

July 22 (Wednesday): Banks in Agartala will remain closed for Kharchi Puja, a regional public holiday.

July 25 (Saturday): Banks across India will remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

July 26 (Sunday): All banks will remain closed for the weekly Sunday holiday.

These holidays apply to public and private sector banks, including SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, and other scheduled banks.

When Will Banks Be Open?

Bank branches are expected to function normally on the following days:

Monday, July 20

Tuesday, July 21

Thursday, July 23

Friday, July 24

Customers in Agartala are advised to complete important banking work before July 22 due to the local holiday.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Yes. Even when bank branches remain closed, customers can continue using digital banking services throughout the holidays.

The following services will remain available:

UPI payments

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

ATM cash withdrawals

NEFT and RTGS through online channels

Bill payments and online fund transfers

Most online transactions are processed within minutes, allowing customers to access banking services even on bank holidays.

Plan Your Bank Visits

Since there are multiple bank holidays next week, customers who need branch services such as cheque processing, document verification, account-related work, or locker access should plan their visits on working days to avoid inconvenience.

While physical branches will observe the scheduled holidays, digital banking services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential banking facilities.

Also read: Will The Odyssey Affect Lenin Weekend Box Office?