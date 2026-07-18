Prabhas' Fauzi First Look Sets All-Time Instagram Record

Prabhas has once again proved his massive popularity with the first look of his upcoming film Fauzi. The poster has created a new all-time record on Instagram by receiving an extraordinary response from fans within just 24 hours of its release.

According to the makers, the Fauzi first-look poster recorded over 5,44,000 Instagram shares in the first 24 hours, making it one of the most shared first-look posters for an Indian film. The achievement highlights the huge excitement surrounding the movie and Prabhas' unmatched fan following.

The poster features Prabhas in a rugged and intense look. Covered in bruises and appearing battle-ready, he is seen portraying a fearless soldier. His powerful transformation has impressed fans, who have flooded social media with likes, shares, and comments. The first look continued to trend online long after its release.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a period war drama that promises a blend of action, emotion, and patriotism. The film is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale and is one of the most-awaited pan-India releases.

With the first-look poster already creating history on Instagram, expectations for Fauzi have reached new heights. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the teaser, trailer, and more updates from the makers as the film moves closer to its release.