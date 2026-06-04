ITR Filing 2026: 10 Common Mistakes That Could Delay Your Tax Refund

Filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) may seem easy, but even small mistakes can lead to refund delays, notices from the Income Tax Department, or additional verification. Many taxpayers make errors while selecting forms, reporting income, or checking tax details. Here are some common mistakes you should avoid while filing your ITR for Assessment Year 2026-27.

1. Choosing the Wrong ITR Form

One of the biggest mistakes taxpayers make is selecting an incorrect ITR form. Different forms are meant for different types of income such as salary, business income, capital gains, or foreign assets. Filing the wrong form can make your return defective and delay processing.

2. Depending Only on Pre-Filled Data

Many people assume that the information automatically filled in the ITR form is always correct. However, pre-filled data may be incomplete or contain errors. Always cross-check your income, deductions, and tax details before submitting the return.

3. Not Checking AIS and Form 26AS

Before filing your return, review your Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS. These documents contain details of salary income, bank interest, TDS deductions, investments, and other financial transactions. Any mismatch between these records and your return may lead to scrutiny or refund delays.

4. Forgetting Additional Sources of Income

Many taxpayers report only their salary and forget other income sources such as:

Savings account interest

Fixed deposit interest

Freelance income

Rental income

Capital gains from shares or mutual funds

All income must be disclosed while filing your return.

5. Claiming Incorrect Deductions

Taxpayers sometimes claim deductions under Sections 80C, 80D, or other provisions without proper supporting documents. Incorrect claims can result in notices and additional tax liability later.

6. Entering Wrong Bank Details

If your bank account number or IFSC code is incorrect, your refund may be delayed or fail to reach your account. Always verify your bank details before submitting the return.

7. Ignoring AIS Errors

Sometimes AIS may contain duplicate transactions or incorrect entries. Do not blindly accept the information. Compare AIS data with your actual financial records and submit feedback if you find errors.

8. Missing the Filing Deadline

Waiting until the last moment can increase the chances of mistakes. Filing early gives you enough time to verify documents, correct errors, and receive refunds faster.

9. Not Revising a Return After Finding Errors

If you discover a mistake after filing your ITR, you can file a revised return within the permitted period. Correcting errors quickly helps avoid future notices and complications.

10. Forgetting to E-Verify the Return

Many taxpayers file their return but forget to e-verify it. An ITR is considered incomplete if it is not verified. E-verification should be completed within the prescribed time after filing to ensure smooth processing and refund issuance.

How to Ensure Faster Refund Processing

To avoid refund delays:

Select the correct ITR form.

Check AIS and Form 26AS carefully.

Report all sources of income.

Verify deductions before claiming them.

Ensure bank account details are correct.

Complete e-verification immediately after filing.

Following these simple steps can help you file your ITR accurately and receive your refund without unnecessary delays.