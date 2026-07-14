Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 14: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, while silver prices also held steady across major cities. Despite fluctuations in the international bullion market, domestic gold rates witnessed only minor changes. Jewellery buyers and investors continue to track the precious metals market closely as global economic developments influence prices.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 14, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,300

22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Kerala

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Pune

24K Gold – ₹1,42,800

22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Silver Prices Today - July 14, 2026: