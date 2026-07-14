Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 14: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 14, 2026, 12:24 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India remained largely stable on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, while silver prices also held steady across major cities. Despite fluctuations in the international bullion market, domestic gold rates witnessed only minor changes. Jewellery buyers and investors continue to track the precious metals market closely as global economic developments influence prices.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.30 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.35 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 14, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,300
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,500

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Kerala

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Pune

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,42,800
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,30,900

Silver Prices Today - July 14, 2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Delhi – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Mumbai – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Chennai – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Kolkata – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Kerala – ₹2,35,000/kg
  • Pune – ₹2,35,000/kg

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