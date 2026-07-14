Marriage Sentiment? Tollywood Stars Scoring Hits After Wedding

The Telugu film industry has always been known for its beliefs and superstitions. While technology and filmmaking continue to evolve, many people in the industry still believe in luck and sentiments. Recently, fans have noticed an interesting trend—several Tollywood stars have delivered memorable hits soon after getting married.

One of the biggest examples is Kiran Abbavaram. After a series of unsuccessful films, the actor married his first co-star Rahasya Gorak in 2024. Soon after, he returned with Ka, which became a major commercial success and revived his career.

Naga Chaitanya also appears to have benefited from this trend. He married Sobhita just two months before the release of Thandel. The film turned out to be the biggest hit of his career, earning impressive box office collections. He is now busy with his upcoming film Vrushakarma, which has already created positive buzz.

Another actor who surprised everyone was Samantha. She started a new chapter in her life by marrying Raj Nidimoru, director of The Family Man, in December 2025. After taking a long break from films, she returned with Maa Inti Bangaram. Despite low expectations before release, the film became a blockbuster and crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office. Samantha is also expecting her first child, making it another happy phase in her life.

Akhil Akkineni is another name on the list. He married Zainab Ravdjee in June 2025, and about a year later, he finally scored the long-awaited success of his career with Lenin. The film has received a positive response, giving Akhil one of the biggest hits of his career.

With these four stars finding success after marriage, fans have started calling it a new "marriage sentiment" in Tollywood.

There are also a few newly married actors whose next releases are being closely watched. Vijay Deverakonda married Rashmika Mandanna earlier this year. While Rashmika has continued her successful run, Vijay is hoping for a major comeback after Arjun Reddy. Similarly, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Allu Sirish, who recently entered married life, are also waiting for their next big box office success.

If these actors also deliver hit films in the coming months, the belief that marriage brings good luck to Tollywood stars could become an even bigger talking point among fans.

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