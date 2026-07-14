Don't Trouble the Trouble Teaser Unveiled; Fahadh Faasil's Fantasy Drama Set for September 11 Release

The makers of Don't Trouble the Trouble, starring acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil in the lead, unveiled the film's teaser on Monday, offering audiences a glimpse into its magical fantasy world. Presented by S.S. Rajamouli and backed by producers Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni, and S.S. Karthikeya under the banners of Arka Media Works and Showing Business, the film marks the directorial debut of Shashank Yeleti. The fantasy drama is slated for a theatrical release on September 11.

Speaking at the teaser launch, producer S.S. Karthikeya expressed his excitement about collaborating with Fahadh Faasil and described the film as an emotionally engaging entertainer.

"We are delighted to produce a film with Fahadh Faasil. Don't Trouble the Trouble is a story that will touch audiences emotionally. Once they experience the film, they will understand the world we have created," he said.

Karthikeya revealed that the project was initially planned before Varanasi, but production was delayed due to unforeseen reasons. He also shared how Fahadh came on board.

"We had met Fahadh during the shooting of Pushpa. At the time, we narrated two stories to him, including one titled Oxygen. However, after listening to Don't Trouble the Trouble, he immediately agreed to do the film. That instant approval gave us immense confidence."

Highlighting the film's scale, he said the project features extensive visual effects and belongs to a genre rarely explored in recent years.

"The script was finalized only after receiving valuable inputs and approval from Rajamouli garu. Once the film is fully completed, we will screen it for him again and seek his feedback," Karthikeya added.

Producer Shobu Yarlagadda said the team was thrilled to return to filmmaking with such a distinctive project.

"It is exciting to bring Don't Trouble the Trouble to audiences with Fahadh Faasil in the lead. We believe it is a film that viewers of all ages can enjoy. While we are releasing it in all South Indian languages, we have not planned a pan-India release at this stage. We will take a call closer to the release based on the response," he said.

In a recorded message played at the event, Fahadh Faasil said he had long wanted to act in a straight Telugu film and was waiting for the right script.

"I always wanted to do a Telugu film, but I was waiting for a story that truly excited me. I loved the script narrated by Shashank and am happy to be part of a fantasy drama with such unique storytelling," the actor said.

Making his directorial debut, Shashank Yeleti said the film is built around a fresh concept designed to entertain audiences.

"Don't Trouble the Trouble has a unique premise and takes viewers into a magical world. Working with Fahadh sir has been a wonderful experience. He completely surrenders himself to the script once he steps onto the set. Sara has also delivered an excellent performance, and I am grateful to the producers for trusting me with this opportunity," he said.

Music composer Kaala Bhairava described the project as a creatively fulfilling experience.

"This film transports audiences into a magical universe. Every scene demanded something different from the music, making it one of my most challenging and rewarding projects. Like the teaser, the film itself will offer a memorable cinematic experience," he said.

Child artist Ssara, who plays the role of Divya, said she thoroughly enjoyed working on the film.

"I play Divya in Don't Trouble the Trouble. It was an amazing experience working with Shashank sir, Fahadh sir, and the entire team. I thank the producers for giving me this wonderful opportunity. Through the teaser, we are inviting audiences into a magical world," she said.

With an intriguing fantasy setting, extensive VFX, and Fahadh Faasil leading the cast, Don't Trouble the Trouble is gearing up for a theatrical release on September 11 across South Indian languages.

Watch Don't Trouble The Trouble Telugu Teaser Here