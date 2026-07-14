YS Jagan Consoles Families of Missing Fishermen in Visakhapatnam, Assures Support

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (July 14) visited Jabbar Thota in Visakhapatnam to console the families of fishermen who went missing in a recent boat accident.

Jagan met the grieving families, expressed his condolences, and assured them that every effort would be made to press the government to intensify rescue operations and provide all possible assistance to the affected families. He listened to their concerns and offered words of encouragement during the difficult time.

During his visit, Jagan also met Kari Chinna, one of the fishermen who survived the accident, and enquired about his health and the sequence of events that led to the tragedy. He gathered details about the incident directly from the survivor and other fishermen.

Earlier in the day, Jagan received a rousing welcome upon his arrival at the Visakhapatnam Airport, where a large number of party workers, supporters, and well-wishers gathered to greet him. The airport premises witnessed huge crowds as supporters turned out in large numbers.

From the airport, Jagan travelled by road to Jabbar Thota, acknowledging people along the route. He briefly got down from his convoy to greet the public, receive petitions from citizens, and hear their grievances.

The streets of Visakhapatnam South Assembly constituency were packed with supporters eager to catch a glimpse of the former Chief Minister, creating a massive public turnout during his visit.

Jagan's primary purpose was to meet the families of the six fishermen who remain missing following the boat accident. He assured the victims that the YSRCP would continue to raise the issue with the government and press for swift action in the rescue efforts as well as relief for the affected families. He also reiterated his support for the fishing community during this challenging period.