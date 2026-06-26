Gossip Movie Review and Rating

Gossip Movie Review: A Social Drama That Exposes the Dangers of Rumours

Rating: 3/5

After making an impression with her glamorous roles, Raashi Singh takes on a performance-oriented character in Gossip, a social drama written and directed by debutant Vaibhav Koundinya. Released in theatres on June 26, the film attempts to highlight how rumours and casual gossip can destroy innocent lives. Here's our review.

Story

Ajanta (Raashi Singh) is a beautiful young woman who loses her mother at birth. Her father Ramesh (Vijay Adhiraju) raises her with immense love and care. Teja (Mahesh Yadlapalli) falls in love with Ajanta, but Ramesh wishes to marry her to his colleague Praveen (Guru Charan).

Things take an unexpected turn when self-styled astrologer Ronnie Swamy (30 Years Prithvi) and a group of habitual gossipmongers at a tea stall begin spreading baseless rumours about Ajanta's character. Her uncle Prakasham (Ravi Varma), believing these stories, starts doubting his niece. How these rumours turn everyone's lives upside down forms the crux of the film.

Analysis

In today's society, many people feel entitled to comment on others' personal lives without knowing the truth. Gossip explores this disturbing reality and shows how irresponsible rumours can ruin a young woman's future.

Director Vaibhav Koundinya, making his directorial debut, impresses more as a writer. He chooses a socially relevant subject and narrates it with restraint. The film could have taken a more sensational or bold approach, but instead opts for a balanced and family-friendly presentation.

One of the film's strengths is that none of the central characters are portrayed as inherently evil. Instead, the story highlights how idle gossip and blind belief in hearsay can lead to devastating consequences. The relationships between Ajanta and her father, as well as her caring uncle, are portrayed with emotional sincerity.

The film also takes a dig at self-proclaimed astrologers and godmen who claim to predict people's lives. It delivers a clear message that blind faith in such individuals can cause irreversible damage.

Vaibhav Koundinya's dialogues are thoughtful and often provoke reflection. His direction shows promise, especially in extracting natural performances from the cast. With stronger production backing, he has the potential to deliver even more impactful films in the future.

Performances

Raashi Singh moves beyond glamour and delivers one of her better performances. While she appears stylish throughout the film, it is her acting rather than her appearance that leaves an impression. The director deserves credit for presenting her as a capable performer.

Mahesh Yadlapalli looks convincing as the boy-next-door and delivers a natural performance. Guru Charan suits his innocent character well, with both his appearance and acting adding credibility to the role.

Ravi Varma is impressive as Ajanta's uncle, portraying a man who is easily influenced by rumours despite his concern for his niece. Vijay Adhiraju also performs effectively as the caring father.

30 Years Prithvi provides comic relief as Ronnie Swamy while simultaneously exposing the dangers posed by fake astrologers who manipulate people's lives in the name of predictions. His performance is entertaining yet thought-provoking.

Technical Aspects

Shaktikanth Karthick's music complements the narrative without overpowering it. Satish's cinematography captures the film's emotional moments effectively, while Jai Kumar's editing keeps the proceedings fairly engaging. The production values are decent and support the story well.

Verdict

Gossip is a simple yet meaningful social drama that underlines the destructive power of rumours and irresponsible comments. Rather than telling women to be more cautious, the film sends a stronger message to families and society—not to believe baseless gossip or judge someone without knowing the truth.

It also serves as a sharp criticism of fake astrologers and self-proclaimed spiritual figures who influence people's decisions with unfounded predictions. Though not without flaws, Gossip succeeds in delivering a relevant social message through an engaging narrative.