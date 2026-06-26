Sridevi Apalla, Aegan and Femina George Wrap Shoot for Haiku

Actress Sridevi Apalla, who earned widespread appreciation from Telugu audiences with her performance in Court, has completed shooting for her next multilingual venture, Haiku. She stars alongside Aegan and 'Minnal Murali' fame Femina George in the upcoming film, produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under the Vision Cinema House banner. Written and directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy, Haiku has officially wrapped principal photography and entered post-production after nearly 90 call sheets spread across four schedules.

Sharing his thoughts on completing the film, director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy said, "Completing Haiku is an emotional and deeply satisfying moment for our entire team. I sincerely thank our producers, Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu, for believing in this story from the very beginning and for giving me complete creative freedom throughout the journey. Their trust allowed us to bring the film to life exactly as we had envisioned it. Working with Aegan, Sridevi, Femina George and every member of our cast and crew has been an enriching experience. We are shaping Haiku into a soothing, breezy and emotionally fulfilling theatrical experience, and we are excited to share it with audiences. Every director needs producers who stand firmly behind the vision, and I was fortunate to receive that unwavering support. I truly believe Vision Cinema House will become a platform that encourages many talented young filmmakers in the future."

Producers Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu said reaching this milestone has been immensely gratifying. They praised director Yuvaraj Chinnasamy for his clarity, sincerity and disciplined approach throughout production, adding that the film has taken shape exactly as they had hoped. They also expressed confidence that audiences will connect with the film's emotional core when it reaches theatres after the completion of post-production.

Apart from Aegan and Sridevi, the ensemble cast includes Femina George, Adrichi Arun, Mime Gopi, 'Sathyam Sundaram' fame Indhumathi, 'Lubber Pandhu' fame Jenson, 'Sirai' fame Ismatha Banu, Doctor Shiva and several other notable performers. The technical team comprises Hari Haran Ram (Additional Screenplay), Priyesh Guruswamy (Cinematography), Sakthi Pranesh (Editing), Siddhu Kumar (Music) and Prem (Art Direction).

Even before the completion of production, Haiku achieved a significant milestone by securing its post-theatrical digital streaming rights with Netflix. At a time when digital acquisitions have become increasingly selective, the early OTT deal reflects the confidence in the film's storytelling and universal emotional appeal. With principal photography now complete, the makers have shifted their focus to post-production, with more updates on the film expected in the coming months.