June 27 Bank Holiday in India or not?

Banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, June 27, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, all public sector, private sector, foreign and cooperative banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

Customers planning to visit their bank branches should complete their work today or wait until the next working day, as regular banking services at branches will not be available on Saturday.

Why Are Banks Closed on June 27?

The RBI has designated the second and fourth Saturdays of every month as official bank holidays. Since June 27 falls on the fourth Saturday, bank branches across the country will remain closed.

This weekly holiday applies to most banking operations that require customers to visit a branch.

Will Online Banking Services Work?

Although bank branches will remain closed, customers can continue using digital banking services without interruption. The following services will remain available:

Internet banking

Mobile banking

UPI transactions

ATM cash withdrawals

Cash deposit machines

Online fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS and IMPS (subject to service timings where applicable)

Customers can also pay bills, check account balances and transfer money using their bank's digital platforms.

Banks to Reopen on Monday

Since Sunday, June 28, is the regular weekly holiday for banks, branches will reopen on Monday, June 29, unless there is any additional local holiday announced by the respective state government.

Customers are advised to plan their branch visits accordingly and make use of online banking services during the weekend.

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