June 27 Stock Market Holiday or Not?

Investors wondering whether the Indian stock market will be open on Saturday, June 27, should note that both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed.

The market is not closed due to any festival or special occasion. Instead, June 27 falls on a Saturday, which is a regular weekly holiday for the Indian stock exchanges. As per the standard trading calendar, the equity market remains closed on all Saturdays and Sundays, except on special occasions such as a scheduled Muhurat Trading session announced by the exchanges.

Since June 27 is a weekend, trading will remain suspended across all major market segments, including equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR).

The previous trading session ended on Friday, June 26, and normal trading will resume on Monday, June 29, unless there is any separately announced market holiday.

Investors can continue to monitor market-related news, global developments, and corporate announcements over the weekend, but they will not be able to buy or sell shares on the exchanges until trading resumes on Monday.

Those planning their investment activities should keep the official stock market holiday calendar in mind to avoid any confusion regarding trading days. The NSE and BSE publish their holiday schedules in advance, helping investors and traders plan their transactions accordingly.

In summary, June 27 is a regular weekend holiday for the Indian stock market, and both NSE and BSE will remain closed throughout the day. Trading activities will restart on the next working day, Monday.

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