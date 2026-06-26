Mandaadi BTS Video: Suhas Terrific Makeover & Intense Show

MANDAADI, the ambitious action drama bankrolled by RS Infotainment, is all set to arrive in cinemas worldwide in September. Produced by Elred Kumar and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film has already wrapped up its entire shoot, with post-production progressing rapidly toward release. Soori plays the lead in the film in what is expected to be one of the most physically and emotionally demanding roles of his career. Joining him is Telugu actor Suhas, who makes a striking Tamil cinema debut in a menacing negative-shaded role. The talented actor reportedly dedicated nearly 100 days to the film and underwent a remarkable physical transformation to bring the character to life. A newly released BTS glimpse offers a fascinating look at his intense makeover and the effort behind crafting the role.

Known for his versatility as a leading actor in Telugu cinema, Suhas has previously impressed audiences with his sinister performances in HIT 2 and Family Drama. However, his character in MANDAADI is said to be his most intense and ferocious yet. The BTS video teases his chilling screen presence, raw aggression, and complete transformation, hinting at an outstanding performance that promises to leave a lasting impact.

Mahima Nambiar plays the leading lady, while Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Balasaravanan complete the impressive supporting cast.

Coming to the technical crew, GV Prakash Kumar composes the music, SR Kathir handles cinematography, DRK Kiran serves as the production designer, and Pradeep E Ragav is in charge of editing. The action sequences are choreographed by Peter Hein, Dhilip Subburayan, and Mahesh Mathew.

Watch Mandaadi BTS Video Here

MANDAADI has steadily generated strong curiosity through its promotional content. With the release date approaching, the makers are gearing up to unveil a series of regular updates to keep the excitement and anticipation soaring.