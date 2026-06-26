Telangana Cuisine Begins Its Global Journey with 'Kakatiya à la Française'

Telangana's rich culinary heritage is getting ready for an international spotlight. In a unique initiative that blends regional traditions with French gastronomy, The Culinary Lounge has launched "Kakatiya à la Française," a two-day culinary and cultural showcase aimed at introducing Telangana cuisine to Europe.

The event, being held on June 26 and 27 in Hyderabad, marks the beginning of a larger vision titled "Telangana to the World, Beginning with Europe." The initiative seeks to create a global identity for Telangana's traditional food by presenting it in a contemporary style while preserving its authentic roots.

A New Chapter for Telangana Cuisine

For years, Telangana has earned global recognition for its thriving IT industry. Now, its culinary traditions are set to follow the same path.

The Culinary Lounge, which has spent years documenting Telangana's food culture, indigenous ingredients and local culinary traditions, believes the state's cuisine deserves international recognition. Through this initiative, it hopes to promote Telangana's food heritage, local farmers, artisans and producers on a global platform.

Speaking at the launch, Gopi Byluppala, Founder and CEO of The Culinary Lounge, said the world already knows Telangana for technology, but it is now time for the state's food to gain similar recognition. He described the initiative as the first step in taking Telangana's thousand-year-old culinary heritage to France and eventually to the rest of Europe through cultural exchange and culinary diplomacy.

French Techniques Meet Telangana Flavours

The highlight of the event is celebrated chef Michael Swamy, who has reimagined traditional Telangana ingredients and recipes using classic French cooking techniques.

Instead of changing the essence of the cuisine, Swamy has focused on presenting familiar flavours in a format that appeals to global diners.

During the preview, guests sampled an innovative menu featuring Telangana-inspired creations such as smoked gongura chicken pâté, mustard-marinated fish fingers inspired by Uppava, mushroom vol-au-vents influenced by Kobbari Muttilu, and cheese platters paired with Chekkalu, Pindi Vadiyalu, sago poppadums and locally made savoury crisps. Regional accompaniments like mahua chilli jam and red pepper walnut chilli dip added a distinctive local touch.

Chef Swamy said his goal is to retain the authentic flavours of Telangana while presenting them in a way that can reach a wider international audience.

More Than Just Food

The initiative extends beyond fine dining by bringing together food, art and traditional craftsmanship.

The event also marked the launch of the Zishta Experience Centre, showcasing India's traditional cookware made from copper, brass, stone and tin while celebrating indigenous culinary wisdom.

Adding an artistic dimension, noted artist Laxman Aelay is presenting a special exhibition from his acclaimed Poolamma series, reflecting Telangana's cultural heritage through visual storytelling.

Several distinguished guests attended the launch, including Alliance Française Hyderabad Director Maud Miquau, restaurateurs and chefs Shankar Krishnamurthy and Kavitha Mantha, artist Priyanka Aelay, and Zishta founder Meera Ramakrishnan.

Workshops and Curated Dinners

As part of the two-day festival, participants can attend interactive workshops and specially curated dining experiences.

On June 26, Chef Michael Swamy will conduct "Reading Light," a workshop on food photography and visual storytelling using the Canon EOS R50V.

On June 27, "Edible Canvas" will combine culinary arts with creative expression, allowing participants to transform Telangana ingredients into edible works of art.

The evenings feature exclusive ticketed dinners. "Kakatiya Roots" on June 26 explores the flavours of Siddipet through French culinary techniques, while "Ramappa to Reims" on June 27 celebrates Adilabad's food traditions with a French twist.

Promoting Telangana Heritage Through Food

Addressing the gathering, Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, HMDA, said Telangana's heritage is one of its greatest strengths and that its cuisine can serve as a powerful cultural ambassador. He noted that initiatives like Kakatiya à la Française help showcase the state's identity globally while creating opportunities for local artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs.

Taking Telangana to the World

The Culinary Lounge sees this initiative as the beginning of a long-term effort to take Telangana's food stories, chefs, ingredients and culinary traditions to international audiences. Beyond promoting cuisine, the project also aims to boost tourism, preserve heritage, strengthen rural livelihoods and position Telangana as a major culinary destination on the world map.

After spending years travelling across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh documenting regional recipes and food traditions, The Culinary Lounge now hopes its latest initiative will ensure that Telangana's unique flavours find a place on dining tables far beyond India.