Pune Murder Case: Wig Angle Takes a New Turn

A new twist has emerged in the murder case of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal. During police questioning, the main accused, Siya Goyal, reportedly claimed that she did not want to marry Ketan because he wore a hair patch (wig). However, investigators have said this was not the only reason behind the alleged crime.

Ketan's father has strongly denied that the hair patch was ever kept secret. He said both Siya and her family were informed about it before the engagement. According to him, if they had any objections, they could have refused the marriage instead of allowing the relationship to continue.

Police believe the main motive was Siya's relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and her unwillingness to go ahead with the arranged marriage. Investigators allege that the two planned Ketan's murder after deciding that ending the engagement was more difficult than carrying out the crime.

The investigation has also revealed that Ketan was allegedly lured to Lohagad Fort, where he was pushed into a gorge. Police claim the murder was planned in advance, and they are continuing to collect evidence, including digital records and witness statements.

The case has shocked many because of the unusual claims surrounding the motive. While the 'wig' angle has attracted attention, police have clarified that the investigation is still ongoing and that all aspects of the case are being examined before any final conclusions are reached.