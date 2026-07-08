Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Siya and Chethan married secretly?

The investigation into the murder of Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal has taken a fresh turn after police began examining claims that his fiancée, Siya Goyal, may have secretly married her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, before Ketan's death.

Siya, 20, and Chetan, 22, are accused of murdering the 25-year-old businessman by allegedly pushing him off a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Both suspects are currently in judicial custody while the investigation continues.

According to police officials, chats recovered from the accused suggest that Siya and Chetan may have exchanged messages referring to a private marriage. Investigators are now trying to verify whether such a marriage actually took place and if it was legally registered. They are also checking whether it happened before Siya's engagement to Ketan in February or sometime afterward.

The case was initially treated as an accidental death after Siya reportedly told police that Ketan had slipped while the couple were taking photographs at the fort. However, investigators later reviewed witness statements, digital records, and other evidence, leading them to suspect that the incident was a planned murder rather than an accident.

Police believe the accused wanted to remove Ketan because he stood in the way of their relationship. Investigators also suspect that the pair carefully planned the crime before carrying it out.

As part of the investigation, officers are examining mobile phones, chat histories, social media activity, and other electronic evidence recovered from the accused. They also found that Siya had allegedly searched online for details related to the widely reported Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, in which a man was allegedly pushed from a cliff in Meghalaya. Investigators are now trying to determine whether those searches have any connection to Ketan's murder.

Another important piece of evidence is a Snapchat message that Siya allegedly sent to one of her friends in May, weeks before the incident. In the message, she reportedly asked her friend to send a copy of her Aadhaar card for travel bookings connected to her planned wedding with Ketan in Udaipur. The message also suggested that the wedding would never actually happen, raising further questions for investigators.

Police said Ketan's family had already started making travel arrangements for relatives and guests for the November wedding. Officers now plan to question the friend who received the message to find out whether she had any knowledge of the alleged murder plan. The authenticity of the Snapchat message is also being verified.

Meanwhile, the tragedy has deeply affected Ketan's family. His 71-year-old grandfather, Devichand Agarwal, reportedly passed away due to a cardiac arrest at a Pune hospital a few days after the incident, adding to the family's grief.

The investigation is still underway, and police are continuing to collect evidence before filing the final charges in the case.

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