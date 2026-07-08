Preity Mukhundhan Missed Allu Arjun's Raaka Role

Actress Preity Mukhundhan, who recently impressed audiences with her performance in Blast, is currently looking forward to the release of her upcoming romantic comedy Idhayam Murali (also known as Hrudayam Murali). While promoting the film, an unexpected revelation about her career caught everyone's attention.

Director Atlee, who attended a promotional event for Idhayam Murali as the chief guest, disclosed that Preity was originally considered for a significant role in his upcoming big-budget film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun.

Speaking at the event, Atlee praised Preity for her acting skills, dedication, and screen presence. He also appreciated her dance performances and said he has been following her work with great admiration.

The filmmaker revealed that he had personally approached the actress for an important character in Raaka. However, due to her busy shooting schedule for Idhayam Murali, she was unable to allocate the required dates for the project. As a result, she had to decline the opportunity.

Following her exit, the role was reportedly offered to actress Femina George. The makers have not yet revealed any details about the character or its importance in the film.

Although Preity missed the chance to be part of one of the year's most anticipated films, she is now focused on the release of Idhayam Murali. The romantic comedy features Atharvaa in the lead role along with Thaman, Fahadh Faasil, and several other notable actors.

Fans are now eager to see Preity's performance in the upcoming film while also wondering what role she could have played in Raaka.

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