Why Did Rishab Shetty Choose Jai Hanuman Before Chhatrapati Shivaji?

National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty has confirmed that he will not shoot Jai Hanuman and The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the same time. The actor said both films require intense physical preparation, making it impossible to work on them simultaneously.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, Rishab explained that Jai Hanuman will be his first priority. After completing the mythological film, he will begin work on The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where he will portray the legendary Maratha warrior king.

The actor said he prefers to focus on one project at a time to give his best performance. Since both roles demand different looks, physical transformations, and dedicated preparation, working on them together would affect the quality of his performances.

Apart from these two big films, Rishab is also actively working on Kantara: Chapter 2 with his writing team. Despite his busy acting schedule, he said filmmaking remains his passion, and he continues to develop the next chapter of the Kantara franchise alongside his acting commitments.