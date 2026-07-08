Telugu Software Engineer Arrested in US for Wife's Murder

A Telugu software engineer has been arrested in the United States in connection with the alleged murder of his wife, nearly eight months after her death was initially reported as a suspicious incident.

The accused, identified as Avinash Narne, was taken into custody by police in Bellevue, Washington, on June 27. He has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 27-year-old wife, Sabbineni Rajitha. Authorities have confirmed that he is being held at the King County Jail, with bail set at $5 million.

According to investigators, the couple got married in June 2025 and later moved into an apartment in downtown Bellevue. On October 27, 2025, Rajitha was found unconscious inside the locked bathroom of their apartment. Despite efforts to save her, doctors declared her dead.

Initially, Avinash told police that he found his wife lying on the bathroom floor after returning home from work. The case was first treated as a suspicious death, but the investigation took a different turn after the post-mortem examination reportedly suggested that the death was a homicide.

Police carried out a detailed investigation and reviewed evidence from the apartment. Officials stated that there was no indication that anyone other than Avinash had entered the home around the time of the incident.

Investigators also reportedly uncovered evidence suggesting that Avinash was involved in an alleged extramarital relationship with a woman in India. According to the investigation, he allegedly contacted her several times shortly after Rajitha's death, a detail that became part of the case.

Avinash appeared before the court on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. The court has scheduled the trial to begin on August 24. The case has drawn significant attention among the Indian and Telugu communities in the United States as the legal proceedings continue.

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