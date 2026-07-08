Wayanad Landslide: 4 Dead, 6 Missing as Rescue Operation Continues

A fresh landslide triggered by heavy rainfall has caused another tragedy in Kerala's Wayanad district. The incident took place at the Kalladi tunnel construction site near Meppady, where mud and rocks suddenly collapsed, trapping several workers. The disaster has once again raised concerns about safety in the landslide-prone region.

According to the latest official updates, at least four people have died, while six others are still missing. Several workers were also injured in the incident. Rescue teams, including the NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services, police, and local volunteers, are working round the clock to search for those trapped under the debris.

Continuous rain and thick layers of mud have made rescue operations difficult. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the debris, but bad weather is slowing down the efforts. Authorities have also evacuated nearby areas as a precaution against further landslides.

The latest landslide has revived painful memories of the devastating 2024 Wayanad landslides, one of Kerala's worst natural disasters. Officials are monitoring the situation closely, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of more heavy rainfall in the region, urging residents to stay alert and avoid travel to vulnerable areas.