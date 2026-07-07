O Sukumari OTT release: When and where to watch?

The upcoming romantic comedy O Sukumari has secured its OTT deal even before hitting theatres. The film's digital streaming rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, showing the growing demand for fresh and content-driven movies.

Starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles, O Sukumari has already created good buzz among movie lovers. With strong interest surrounding the film, Amazon Prime Video has locked its streaming rights ahead of its theatrical release.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on July 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it a pan-India release.

The film marks the directorial debut of Bharath Darshan, who has also written the story. It is Thiruveer's first full-fledged pan-India project, while Aishwarya Rajesh continues to impress audiences with her choice of unique roles.

After completing its theatrical run, O Sukumari will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video in all five languages. The official OTT release date will be announced after the film arrives in theatres.

The supporting cast includes Muralidhar Goud, Vishnu Oi, Jhansi, and Amani in important roles. The music has been composed by Bharath Manchiraju, while Maheshwara Reddy Mooli has produced the film under the Ganga Entertainments banner.

In recent years, OTT platforms have become an important source of revenue for small and medium-budget films. By securing its digital rights before release, O Sukumari has already gained a strong advantage, increasing expectations for its box office performance.

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