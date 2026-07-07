Kriti Sanon Opens Up About Egg Freezing Decision

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared an important personal decision she made a few years ago, revealing that she chose to freeze her eggs so she would not feel pressured to get married at a certain age.

Speaking about the decision, Kriti said she underwent the procedure while preparing for her film Mimi. Since she was already gaining weight and experiencing hormonal changes for the role, she felt it was the right time to go ahead with the process.

The actress explained that freezing her eggs gave her confidence and peace of mind. It allowed her to focus on her acting career and personal goals without worrying about timelines related to marriage or starting a family.

Kriti added that the decision was a personal one and helped her plan her future on her own terms. Her remarks have started conversations about fertility planning and the importance of giving women more choices when it comes to balancing career and family life.

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