Prabhas' Fauzi Big Action Episode Schedule Begins July 10

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi continues to generate excitement as production moves ahead at full speed. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the big-budget action drama is one of the most awaited Indian films currently under production.

According to the latest reports, the makers are preparing to film the movie's crucial interval sequence from July 10, 2026. The schedule will feature a powerful action episode combined with emotional moments, making it one of the film's key highlights.

The action scenes will be choreographed by renowned stunt directors Ram-Lakshman, while Prabhas and several important cast members are expected to take part in the shoot.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Fauzi is being made on a reported budget of more than Rs. 700 crore. The film combines war, action, and romance, making it one of the biggest projects in Prabhas' career.

The movie stars Imanvi as the female lead. The supporting cast includes veteran actors Anupam Kher, Jaya Prada, Mithun Chakraborty, and Chaitra J. Achar in important roles.

Music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The makers are planning a multilingual release later this year, and Fauzi is expected to reach audiences across India in several languages.

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