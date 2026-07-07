Samantha Set To Enter 100 Crore Club with Maa Inti Bangaram, Creates History

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a stunning comeback. The Lady superstar has set the cash registers ringing with her solo lead film Maa Inti Bangaram. Sam's stardom has catapulted a massive box-office collection for Maa Inti Bangaram, thus shocking the trade pundits. Maa Inti Bangaram has grossed ₹96.5 crore worldwide, moving steadily towards the coveted ₹100 crore milestone, thus setting an unprecedented record of the highest grossing female lead film in Tollywood.

Successfully running in its third week in theatres, Maa Inti Bangaram has maintained a strong hold at the box office, aided by positive word-of-mouth and sustained audience interest. The film has continued to attract moviegoers despite new releases, reflecting its widespread appeal.

Trade circles believe the film is well on course to cross the ₹100 crore mark in the coming days, a significant achievement that would further strengthen Samantha's box office credentials. The milestone also highlights the film's consistent performance across domestic and overseas markets.

Since its release, Maa Inti Bangaram has received an encouraging response for its engaging narrative, performances, and emotional depth. Samantha's portrayal has drawn praise from both audiences and critics, contributing significantly to the film's commercial success.

With ₹96.5 crore worldwide already in the kitty and the film continuing its successful third-week run, all eyes are now on whether Maa Inti Bangaram will soon join the prestigious ₹100 crore club.