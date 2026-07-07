Ramayana Gets Two Massive Updates Ahead of Its Release

The makers of Ramayana, one of the most-awaited Indian films, have shared two exciting updates that have increased fans' excitement. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, the film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is being made on a massive budget.

The first major update is that Dharma Productions has acquired the all-India theatrical distribution rights for the film. This is expected to help the movie reach audiences across the country with a grand release.

The second update is that the film's official trailer is expected to be released on July 18, 2026. The trailer was earlier shown at CinemaCon, and now it will be released digitally for fans worldwide.

The film also features Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the movie is being shot for IMAX and will also release in Dolby Cinema formats. The first part is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026.