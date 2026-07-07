Telangana Among India's Top States in Per Capita Income

Telangana has emerged as one of India's top-performing states in terms of per capita income, securing a place among the country's leading states in the Upper-Middle Income category based on the World Bank's income classification.

The latest figures show that Telangana is among only a handful of Indian states that have crossed the World Bank's minimum income benchmark for the Upper-Middle Income group.

Telangana Secures Third Position

Delhi recorded the highest per capita income among Indian states at USD 6,217, followed by Karnataka with USD 5,579.

Telangana ranked third with a per capita income of USD 5,407. Tamil Nadu followed closely at USD 5,329, while Gujarat secured the fifth spot with USD 4,734.

These five states have exceeded the World Bank's minimum income requirement for the Upper-Middle Income category.

Maharashtra, Haryana and Kerala Miss the Cut

Although Maharashtra, Haryana and Kerala reported strong income levels, they remained just below the World Bank's Upper-Middle Income threshold.

Maharashtra – USD 4,628

Haryana – USD 4,627

Kerala – USD 4,610

While these states continue to rank among India's wealthier regions, they have not yet crossed the required benchmark.

World Bank Income Categories

The World Bank classifies economies based on annual per capita income:

Low Income: Below USD 1,175

Lower-Middle Income: USD 1,175 to USD 4,635

Upper-Middle Income: Above USD 4,635

High Income: Above USD 14,375

Bihar Records the Lowest Income

At the other end of the list, Bihar reported the lowest per capita income among Indian states at USD 984, placing it in the low-income category.

Uttar Pradesh ranked as the second-lowest with USD 1,403, followed by Jharkhand at USD 1,470.

According to the report, the per capita incomes of these three states are lower than those of Nepal and several countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, highlighting the significant economic gap between different regions of India.

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