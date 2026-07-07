Prakash Raj Slams AP Government Over UAPA

Actor Prakash Raj has once again criticized the Andhra Pradesh coalition government through a post on social media, urging Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to put an end to what he described as "politics of revenge."

In his latest post, Prakash Raj called for the removal of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) from cases where it is being used against individuals. His comments came after action taken against YouTuber Prashna Ravana, who was reportedly remanded under the UAPA.

Prakash Raj Questions UAPA Action

Reacting to the case, the actor questioned whether criticizing the government should be treated as an offence. He alleged that strict laws were being used to silence people who raise questions about those in power.

Prakash Raj also accused the government of suppressing dissent and expressed concern over the use of stringent legal provisions against critics.

Professor K. Nageshwar Raises Similar Concerns

Political analyst Professor K. Nageshwar also questioned the response of coalition leaders to criticism directed at the government.

He asked whether every individual who speaks against government policies should automatically be linked to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). He further questioned if future disagreements within the coalition would also be blamed on the opposition.

Debate Over Criticism and Political Allegiances

The recent controversy has sparked discussions over how criticism of the Andhra Pradesh government is being viewed. According to critics, people from different backgrounds—including social activists, academics, film personalities, and ordinary citizens—are often accused of having political affiliations whenever they question government decisions.

The remarks by Prakash Raj and Professor K. Nageshwar have added to the ongoing debate over freedom of expression, the use of strict laws, and political criticism in the state.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in New York Car Accident