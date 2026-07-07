Andhra Pradesh Student Dies in New York Car Accident

A tragic road accident in the United States has claimed the life of a young Telugu student from Andhra Pradesh, leaving her family and friends in deep shock.

According to reports, Prasanna Atluri, a recent graduate of Pace University, lost her life in a car accident in upstate New York on July 5, 2026. She had recently completed her studies and was beginning her professional career in the United States.

Accident Caused by Alleged Traffic Signal Violation

Reports suggest that the accident occurred when another vehicle allegedly crossed a red traffic signal and collided with Prasanna's car. The impact of the crash caused severe injuries.

She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors tried to save her. However, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Family Devastated by the Loss

The sudden death has left her family in Andhra Pradesh heartbroken. Friends, relatives, and members of the Telugu community in the United States have expressed their condolences over the tragic incident.

Many are extending support to help her family during this difficult time.

Efforts Underway to Bring Mortal Remains Home

The Telugu community in the United States is reportedly working with Prasanna's family to complete the necessary formalities and arrange the transportation of her mortal remains to India.

The incident has once again highlighted the challenges and unexpected tragedies faced by Indian students living abroad.