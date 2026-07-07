CBI or sitting judge should probe Sai Krishna case: Thota Trimurthulu

YSRCP MLC Thota Trimurthulu and former minister Ambati Rambabu demanded that the Gade Sai Krishna lock-up death case be handed over to the CBI or investigated by a sitting judge, stating that only an independent probe can expose the real forces behind the case.

YSRCP Kapu leaders visited Sai Krishna’s mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, at her brother’s residence in Vaddeswaram, Guntur district, and handed over Rs. 20 lakh collected by Kapu leaders of the YSRCP to support her. Thota Trimurthulu said the party does not support Sai Krishna’s past actions, but strongly opposes the manner in which the government killed him and is now conducting a faulty investigation. He said CI Nagaraju alone could not have carried out such an act without the knowledge of senior officers, and efforts are being made to make him a scapegoat while shielding Police Commissioner Rajasekhar Babu. He questioned who sent the task force and how the higher authorities could remain unaware.

Ambati Rambabu said the case was abandoned until YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the family, after which an FIR was finally registered. He said police delayed Nagaraju’s arrest, refused to seize his phone because it would expose his conversations with the Commissioner and others, and later claimed that CCTV footage from the station had disappeared. He questioned how CCTV footage could vanish in a State where Chandrababu constantly speaks of technology.

Ambati said the police also created stories that constables sold their phones in Nagpur, while ash was found on the police station premises without clarity on whether the body was burnt there. He said the SIT probe has destroyed evidence and lost credibility. Cases against Sai Krishna cannot justify killing him, he said, adding that the family’s demand for a CBI probe in the habeas corpus petition must be accepted.