Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 7: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 7, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,45,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,33,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,50,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.
Gold Prices Today - July 7, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,46,100
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,950
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
- 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800
Silver Prices Today - July 7, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,50,000/kg
- Hyderabad – ₹2,50,000/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Mumbai – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,45,000/kg