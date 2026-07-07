Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 7: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 07, 2026, 12:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 7, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,45,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,33,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,50,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 7, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,46,100
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,950

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,45,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Silver Prices Today - July 7, 2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,50,000/kg
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,50,000/kg
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Delhi – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Mumbai – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Kolkata – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,45,000/kg

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