Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, July 7: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India witnessed a slight decline on July 7, 2026, after gaining in the previous few sessions. Silver prices also dropped, with the price of silver falling to around ₹2.45 lakh per kg in major bullion markets. The fall comes as investors booked profits despite supportive global economic signals. The price of 24-carat gold in most cities is around ₹1,45,000 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at about ₹1,33,780 per 10 grams. Silver prices are around ₹2,50,000 per kg in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, while they are around ₹2,45,000 per kg in several other major cities.

Gold Prices Today - July 7, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,46,100

22K Gold – ₹1,33,950

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,45,950

22K Gold – ₹1,33,800

Silver Prices Today - July 7, 2026: