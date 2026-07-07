Dhoni Birthday: Andhra Fans Install 77-Foot Cutout

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni is celebrating his birthday on July 7, and fans across the country are marking the occasion with special celebrations and heartfelt wishes on social media.

In the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Dhoni's birthday has turned into a grand celebration. Thousands of fans have shared birthday messages, while several fan groups have organized special events.

One of the biggest attractions this year is a 77-foot cutout of MS Dhoni installed in Andhra Pradesh. The giant structure has become a major talking point and has drawn the attention of cricket lovers and residents alike.

Dhoni has always enjoyed a huge fan following in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Even years after stepping away from international cricket, his popularity remains unmatched among many cricket fans in the region.

Known for his calm leadership and remarkable achievements, Dhoni is widely regarded as one of India's greatest cricket captains. Under his leadership, India won several major international trophies, making him one of the most successful captains in the history of the sport.

Although Dhoni did not feature in the IPL 2026 season, his fan base continues to grow. His birthday celebrations once again highlight the love and respect he receives from cricket fans across India.

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