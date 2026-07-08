YS Jagan Pays Tribute to YSR on 77th Birth Anniversary

YSR Congress Party president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid heartfelt tributes to his father, former Chief Minister Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), on the occasion of his 77th birth anniversary.

Jagan visited YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya along with his family members to remember the late leader. He offered floral tributes at the memorial and took part in special prayers held in YSR's memory.

YSR's wife YS Vijayamma, Jagan's wife YS Bharathi, and other family members also attended the tribute ceremony and participated in the prayers.

Several YSR Congress Party leaders, former public representatives, party workers, and supporters gathered at the memorial to pay their respects. They offered flowers and remembered Dr. YSR's contributions to the state during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Party leaders said YSR would always be remembered for introducing welfare schemes for the poor, supporting farmers, improving healthcare services, expanding educational opportunities, and developing major irrigation projects across Andhra Pradesh. They described him as a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people and continues to inspire many.

After the ceremony, YS Jagan shared an emotional message on social media along with photographs from the memorial. In his post, he wrote, "You are my inspiration. Your blessings are my strength. Miss you, Dad."

The tribute event witnessed a large gathering of party leaders, supporters, and admirers who came together to honor the legacy of the late Chief Minister on his birth anniversary.

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