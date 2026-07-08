Is Suriya's Remuneration Rising to ₹100 Crore?

Actor Suriya is reportedly preparing for a major jump in his remuneration after the blockbuster success of Karuppu. According to industry reports, the actor is expected to charge ₹100 crore per film for his upcoming projects, making him one of the highest-paid stars in South Indian cinema.

The reports suggest that the massive box office performance of Karuppu, which reportedly earned over ₹300 crore worldwide, has significantly boosted Suriya's market value. The film marked a strong comeback for the actor after a few underperforming releases and has increased demand for his future films.

Industry insiders believe producers are willing to pay the higher remuneration because of Suriya's growing popularity and the commercial success of his recent films. However, there has been no official confirmation from Suriya or his team regarding the reported ₹100 crore fee.

Suriya currently has several exciting projects in the pipeline, and fans are eagerly waiting for announcements about his next films. If the reports turn out to be true, the actor will join the list of India's highest-paid film stars.