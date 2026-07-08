Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 8: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India continued to decline on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following weak global market trends and renewed geopolitical tensions. Analysts say bullion prices remain under pressure due to a stronger US dollar and uncertainty in international markets.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is trading in the ₹2.45 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh per kilogram range, depending on the city.

Gold Prices Today - July 8, 2026:

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,44,570

22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,44,720

22K Gold – ₹1,32,670

Silver Prices Today - July 8, 2026: