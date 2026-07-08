Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 8: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 08, 2026, 11:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices in India continued to decline on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following weak global market trends and renewed geopolitical tensions. Analysts say bullion prices remain under pressure due to a stronger US dollar and uncertainty in international markets.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is trading in the ₹2.45 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh per kilogram range, depending on the city.

Gold Prices Today - July 8, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,44,720
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,32,670

Silver Prices Today - July 8, 2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Mumbai – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Delhi – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Kolkata – ₹2,45,000/kg
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,45,000/kg

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