Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 8: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold and silver prices in India continued to decline on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, following weak global market trends and renewed geopolitical tensions. Analysts say bullion prices remain under pressure due to a stronger US dollar and uncertainty in international markets.
According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is trading at around ₹1.44 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.32 lakh per 10 grams. Silver is trading in the ₹2.45 lakh to ₹2.50 lakh per kilogram range, depending on the city.
Gold Prices Today - July 8, 2026:
Chennai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Vijayawada
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Visakhapatnam
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Mumbai
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Kolkata
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,570
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,520
Delhi
- 24K Gold – ₹1,44,720
- 22K Gold – ₹1,32,670
Silver Prices Today - July 8, 2026:
- Chennai – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Hyderabad – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Vijayawada – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Visakhapatnam – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Mumbai – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Delhi – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Kolkata – ₹2,45,000/kg
- Bengaluru – ₹2,45,000/kg