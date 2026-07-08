Why Hasn't Imanvi Ismail Signed Another Telugu Film?

Landing a debut opposite a superstar usually opens the door to multiple film offers. This is especially true when the first project is alongside a pan-India star like Prabhas. However, newcomer Imanvi Ismail seems to be taking a different path.

Imanvi is making her Telugu debut with Fauzi, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Ever since the film was announced, she has attracted attention for sharing screen space with Prabhas. Many expected producers and directors to approach her with several new projects, but that has not happened so far.

Despite the buzz surrounding Fauzi, Imanvi has not officially announced any other Telugu film. This has surprised many in the industry, as actresses who debut alongside leading stars often receive multiple offers even before their first release.

According to industry reports, one possible reason could be an agreement linked to Fauzi. Rumours suggest that Imanvi may have signed a contract preventing her from accepting other Telugu films until Fauzi is released. While there has been no official confirmation, the speculation has gained attention.

Adding to the curiosity, Imanvi has maintained a low profile since the film's launch event. She has not appeared at many public events, and there have been no announcements regarding meetings or discussions for new Telugu projects. This has led many to believe that she is currently focused entirely on completing Fauzi.

Meanwhile, work on the film is still underway. Several important scenes are yet to be filmed, and reports suggest that Prabhas is expected to rejoin the shoot in August.

The makers are also likely to reveal an official release date in the coming weeks. If everything goes according to plan, fans may also get a special glimpse of the film along with the release date announcement, further increasing excitement for one of Prabhas' most-awaited movies.

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