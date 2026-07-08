Allu Arjun–Lokesh Kanagaraj Glimpse Under Editing – Release Soon?

Allu Arjun's much-awaited film with director Lokesh Kanagaraj is making steady progress. According to the latest reports, the team has completed shooting the behind-the-scenes footage featuring the actor, and the editing work for the film's first glimpse is currently underway.

The makers are reportedly giving special attention to the teaser to ensure it creates a strong impact. Once the editing is completed and Allu Arjun gives his approval, the glimpse is expected to be released officially. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor's first look from this highly anticipated project.

The film marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj, making it one of the biggest upcoming projects in Indian cinema. The combination has already generated huge excitement among fans across the country.

Reports also suggest that music director Anirudh Ravichander has composed a powerful background score for the glimpse, which is expected to make the teaser even more impressive. However, the makers are yet to announce the official release date for the glimpse.

With editing progressing quickly, fans are hoping that the first glimpse of Allu Arjun's film with Lokesh Kanagaraj will be unveiled very soon.