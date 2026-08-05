Bank Holidays in August 2026: Complete list

If you need to visit a bank in August 2026, it's a good idea to check the holiday schedule in advance. Banks across India will remain closed on several dates during the month due to national holidays, regional festivals, and local observances. Since many of these holidays are state-specific, bank branches may be open in some states while remaining closed in others.

Apart from festival holidays, banks will also remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with all Sundays, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines.

Customers are advised to verify the working status of their local branch before planning a visit to avoid inconvenience.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in August 2026

August 4 (Tuesday)

Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Ker Puja.

August 8 (Saturday)

Bank branches in Sikkim will be closed on the occasion of Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 13 (Thursday)

Banks in Manipur will remain shut to observe Patriot's Day.

August 15 (Saturday)

Banks across India will remain closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year.

August 19 (Wednesday)

Banks in Tripura will remain closed to mark the Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 25 (Tuesday)

Bank branches in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed for Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam, and Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammad).

August 26 (Wednesday)

Banks will remain closed in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on account of Id-E-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi/Baravafat) and Thiruvonam, depending on the state.

August 28 (Friday)

Banks in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, Ayyankali Jayanthi, and the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, depending on the region.

Will Online Banking Services Be Available?

Yes. Although bank branches will remain closed on the above dates, digital banking services will continue without interruption.

Customers can still use:

Internet banking

Mobile banking apps

UPI services

ATMs

Online fund transfers

Bill payment services

Balance enquiry and account management

These facilities will remain operational even when physical branches are closed.

Plan Your Banking Work in Advance

If you have important tasks such as cash deposits, cheque clearance, document verification, or other branch-related services, it is advisable to complete them before the scheduled holidays. Since holiday dates differ from state to state, checking your local bank's holiday calendar beforehand can help you avoid unnecessary delays.