Will Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' Get a Birthday Glimpse?

Mahesh Babu's fans have been eagerly waiting for a special update from his upcoming film Varanasi on his birthday, August 9. However, the latest reports suggest that the makers are not planning to release a teaser or glimpse on the occasion.

The film's team is currently focused on shooting and post-production work. Director S.S. Rajamouli is reportedly giving priority to completing the movie instead of releasing promotional content.

Although there may not be a glimpse, fans are hoping the makers will at least unveil a new poster or share an official update on Mahesh Babu's birthday. So far, the team has not made any announcement.

Varanasi is one of the most-awaited Indian films and stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. The movie is being made on a massive budget and is expected to release in theatres in 2027.