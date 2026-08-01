India, Japan Plan Exchange of 5 Lakh People in Five Years

India and Japan are taking a major step toward expanding their bilateral partnership by focusing on the exchange of skilled professionals, students, and workers over the next five years. The initiative is expected to create new opportunities for Indian talent while helping Japan address its growing workforce requirements.

As part of the proposed collaboration, the two countries are aiming to facilitate the movement of nearly five lakh people through various educational, employment, and cultural exchange programs. A significant highlight of the plan is the target to bring around 50,000 skilled Indian professionals to Japan for employment across different sectors.

Japan has been facing a shortage of workers due to its ageing population and declining birth rate. To bridge this gap, the country is increasingly looking at India, which has a large pool of young and skilled professionals. Industries such as information technology, healthcare, manufacturing, engineering, hospitality, and construction are expected to benefit from the increased availability of Indian talent.

For India, the partnership could open doors to better employment prospects, international work experience, and skill development for thousands of professionals. It is also expected to deepen economic and cultural ties between the two nations while encouraging greater cooperation in education and workforce development.

If implemented successfully, the initiative could mark one of the largest people-to-people exchange programs between India and Japan, benefiting both countries through stronger economic collaboration and long-term strategic partnerships.

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