New Jersey Indian Store Opening Turns Chaotic, Internet Reacts

A newly launched Indian grocery store in New Jersey has become the center of attention on social media after its grand opening witnessed massive crowds rushing to buy discounted fruits and vegetables.

A video from the store has gone viral online, showing hundreds of shoppers filling the aisles as they hurried to grab special opening-day offers. The crowded scenes quickly sparked discussions across social media, with users sharing mixed opinions about what happened.

Viral Video Shows Packed Store

The video, which has been widely shared online, captures customers moving through the store in large numbers. Many shoppers can be seen carrying plastic bags filled with fresh produce while trying to take advantage of the discounts.

The store appeared to be packed in every section, and voices expressing surprise can be heard throughout the video as the crowd continued to grow.

Social Media Divided Over the Incident

The viral clip received different reactions from internet users.

Some people criticized the crowd's behavior, saying the incident created a poor impression of Indians living overseas. They felt shoppers should have maintained better discipline despite the attractive offers.

Others, however, disagreed with these views. They pointed out that shopping habits in India have changed significantly over the years and said similar scenes are now uncommon in most cities.

Many Say India Has Changed

Several users argued that modern India has become much more organized, with many people now using online grocery delivery services and well-managed supermarkets instead of crowded traditional markets.

Some comments also noted that even smaller towns in India no longer experience the kind of shopping rush shown in the viral video. They suggested that the incident should not be used to represent Indians as a whole.

Online Debate Continues

The video has now sparked a larger conversation about public behavior, stereotypes, and the image of Indian communities living abroad.

While some people viewed the incident as an isolated event, others said it highlights the importance of maintaining order during large promotional events. The viral clip continues to generate discussion across social media platforms.

🚨SHOCKING | "AMERICAN SABZI MANDI" Scenes from the opening of Indian grocery store in New Jersey, where huge crowds of mostly Gujaratis gather to shop pic.twitter.com/3INsbQtx7Q — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) July 3, 2026

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