Kadapa Steel Plant: Credit Belongs to YS Jagan, Chandrababu is Credit Chor

YSRCP MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday alleged that the Kadapa Steel Plant project was initiated and substantially executed during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of attempting to claim undue credit for it.

Addressing the media in Kadapa, Avinash Reddy said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had convinced JSW (Jindal South West) to establish the steel plant in 2019 itself. He asserted that all major groundwork for the project, including the issuance of the Government Order (GO) in 2022 and the complete land acquisition process, was carried out under the previous YSRCP government.

He further stated that around 1,100 acres of land were allocated for the project during the first phase of its implementation.

Recalling the project's timeline, the MP said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for the steel plant in February 2023. He also claimed that the state government had secured all the required approvals, including environmental clearances, adding that JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal had himself acknowledged the state's role in facilitating the project.

Criticising Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's recent remarks on the steel plant during a public meeting in Kadapa, Avinash Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to "steal credit" by claiming responsibility for bringing the project to the district. He further remarked that the public meeting appeared to have been organised not to discuss the steel plant but to target and criticise Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The YSRCP MP also commented on the Amaravati capital project, alleging that it had ceased to be a people's capital and had instead become a capital serving the interests of a particular section. He claimed that even Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had acknowledged this concern.

Avinash Reddy further alleged that the Chandrababu Naidu government ignored the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Committee and was planning to spend nearly ₹2 lakh crore on the Amaravati capital project. In contrast, he said, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had proposed an alternative development model called "MAVIGAN," aimed at integrating the Machilipatnam–Vijayawada–Guntur region for balanced regional development.