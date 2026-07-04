Samantha to Host New Tamil Talk Show for Sony LIV?

Actress Samantha is reportedly getting ready to return as a talk show host with a brand-new project. After the success of her popular show Sam Jam on Aha, reports suggest that she may soon host a Tamil-language talk show for Sony LIV.

Although there has been no official announcement from the makers or the actress, the news has created excitement among her fans.

New Show in the Works

According to reports, Samantha is in discussions for a new celebrity talk show that will be produced for Sony LIV. The show is expected to be in Tamil and could feature conversations with well-known personalities from the entertainment industry.

If confirmed, this will mark Samantha's return to hosting after receiving a positive response for Sam Jam.

Pregnancy Sparks Curiosity

The reports have attracted even more attention because Samantha is currently pregnant. However, it is still not known when the shooting will begin.

There is no confirmation on whether she will film the show during her pregnancy or start work after taking maternity leave. The production team has not revealed any details about the shooting schedule.

Fans Await Official Announcement

Samantha enjoys a huge fan following across South India, and many are looking forward to seeing her back as a host. For now, the project remains under wraps, and fans are waiting for an official announcement regarding the show's title, premiere date, and filming plans.

If the reports turn out to be true, Samantha's return to television hosting is expected to become one of the most talked-about entertainment events.

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