Prithviraj's I, Nobody to Release in Telugu on July 10

Malayalam superstar enjoys a strong fan base among Telugu audiences for his distinctive choice of films and powerful performances. Rather than following the conventional commercial route, Prithviraj has consistently delivered content-driven cinema that has earned him widespread acclaim. The actor will also be seen in a pivotal role in the much-awaited Mahesh babu starrer Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli.

Prithviraj's latest Movie I, Nobody, is a gripping action thriller directed by acclaimed filmmaker Nissam Basheer. The film also stars National Award-winning actress Parvathy Thiruvothu in a leading role.

I, Nobody is all set for a grand theatrical release in Malayalam on July 9, followed by its Telugu release on July 10. Renowned banners Sri Sravanti Movies and Mythri Movie Distributors are releasing the film in Telugu across the Telugu states.

The recently released teaser and trailer have received an overwhelming response, creating strong anticipation among audiences. Promising an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience, the film combines an intriguing narrative, fast-paced screenplay, and intense action sequences.

The story follows Raju, an ordinary bank employee whose life is turned upside down after he is accused of executing a massive bank robbery. As he struggles to protect his family, he is forced to take a violent path under extraordinary circumstances. Is Raju truly a criminal, or is he an innocent man caught in a dangerous conspiracy? The answers unfold in this riveting action thriller.

Blending emotion, suspense, and action seamlessly, I, Nobody promises to keep audiences engaged throughout. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu are expected to deliver compelling performances, while director Nissam Basheer brings his signature storytelling style to the film. The film also features and in prominent roles.