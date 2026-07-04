Peddi OTT Release Date: When and where to watch?

After a successful run in theatres, Ram Charan's blockbuster Peddi is ready to entertain audiences on OTT. The sports action drama will begin streaming on Netflix from July 9 in multiple South Indian languages.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film became one of the biggest Telugu hits of the year and performed exceptionally well at the box office, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The movie reportedly collected more than Rs. 400 crore worldwide during its theatrical run.

Netflix Streaming Date Confirmed

Fans who missed the film in theatres will soon be able to watch Peddi from the comfort of their homes. The movie will be available on Netflix in the following languages:

Telugu

Tamil

Kannada

Malayalam

The South Indian versions are arriving on OTT after a five-week theatrical window. The Hindi version is expected to be released on the platform in August.

Strong Cast Supports Ram Charan

Ram Charan plays the lead role in the film, while Janhvi Kapoor stars as the female lead. Actress Shruti Haasan appears in a special dance number.

The supporting cast includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu, Boman Irani, Jagapathi Babu, and Tarak Ponnappa, who play important roles in the story.

Music by AR Rahman

The film's music has been composed by A.R. Rahman, whose soundtrack received a positive response from audiences. Combined with action, sports, and emotional moments, the film attracted a large number of moviegoers during its theatrical release.

With its OTT premiere just around the corner, Peddi is expected to reach an even wider audience through Netflix.

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