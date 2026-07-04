Jr. NTR to Interview Akhil for Lenin Promotions?

Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Lenin is all set to release in theatres on July 10. The movie is considered one of the most important projects in Akhil's career, especially after the disappointing performance of Agent. As the release date approaches, the makers are reportedly planning special promotional activities to increase excitement among audiences.

One of the biggest rumors currently making headlines is that Jr. NTR may host a special interview with Akhil to promote the film.

Special Interview Reportedly Being Planned

The recently released trailer of Lenin, featuring a voice-over by Nagarjuna, received a positive response from viewers. However, industry observers believe the film still needs stronger publicity before its release.

According to reports, the makers are planning a special conversation between Jr. NTR and Akhil Akkineni. If the interview happens, the two actors are expected to talk about the film, their careers, personal experiences, and several interesting topics.

Although there has been no official confirmation, the news has already created excitement among fans.

Strong Friendship Behind the Buzz

Akhil and Jr. NTR are known to share a good friendship. Their close relationship has led to speculation that NTR could support the film's promotions.

Reports also suggest that NTR has a good relationship with Nagarjuna and producer Naga Vamsi, who have backed the film. This has further strengthened rumors about the special interview.

If it is officially announced, the interview could generate significant attention for Lenin before its theatrical release.

High Expectations from Lenin

Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead.

The film is especially important for Akhil Akkineni, who is aiming for a strong comeback after Agent. Fans of the Akkineni family have high expectations and are hoping the movie will become a successful release.

Jr. NTR Busy with Dragon

Meanwhile, Jr. NTR is currently occupied with the shooting of his upcoming film Dragon. If the rumored interview takes place, fans are also hoping he may share updates about his new project during the conversation.

As of now, the interview remains unconfirmed, but it has already become one of the most discussed topics in Telugu cinema.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Income: How Much Does She Earn?