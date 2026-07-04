Janhvi Kapoor Instagram Income: How Much Does She Earn?

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is not only earning from films but also making a huge income through social media. With millions of followers on Instagram, she has become one of the most popular celebrities for brand promotions.

Today, many companies choose Janhvi Kapoor to advertise their products because of her strong online presence. Her social media accounts have become an important platform for brands to reach millions of people.

Charges Lakhs for Every Instagram Post

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor charges Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for a single sponsored post on Instagram. She also earns money by promoting brands on other social media platforms.

Apart from sponsored posts, she has signed endorsement deals with several popular brands. These partnerships add a significant amount to her yearly income.

Social Media Brings Huge Income

Industry reports suggest that Janhvi earns more than Rs 1.5 crore every month through social media promotions and brand collaborations. She regularly promotes beauty products, fashion brands, lifestyle items, and electronic gadgets.

Her growing popularity has made her one of the most valuable celebrities for digital marketing campaigns.

High Salary for Movies

Janhvi Kapoor also receives a good salary for her films. Reports say she charges up to Rs 6 crore for a Bollywood movie, depending on the project's budget.

She has also become a popular choice in South Indian cinema. She reportedly earned around Rs 3 crore for Devara, starring alongside Jr. NTR.

Reports also claim she is receiving around Rs 4 crore for her upcoming Telugu film Peddi, where she stars opposite Ram Charan.

A Rising Star

With successful films, brand endorsements, and a strong social media presence, Janhvi Kapoor continues to grow as one of the leading young actresses in India. Her popularity both on-screen and online has helped her build multiple sources of income.

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